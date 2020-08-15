Schrodinger Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Schrodinger in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. Schrodinger has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schrodinger by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $8,915,400.00.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.