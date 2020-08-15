$921.32 Million in Sales Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $921.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.77 million and the highest is $988.20 million. Mercadolibre reported sales of $603.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,156.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,044.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,270.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 310.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 774.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 31.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercadolibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.