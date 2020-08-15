Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.05.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$97.46 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$93.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.09, for a total transaction of C$616,931.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$482,133.95. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total value of C$64,459.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,579.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,374.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.77%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

