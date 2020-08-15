Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.05.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$97.46 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$93.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.09, for a total transaction of C$616,931.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$482,133.95. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total value of C$64,459.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,579.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,374.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.77%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barrington Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc.
Barrington Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc.
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial Inc Reduced by Truist Securiti
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial Inc Reduced by Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Qualys Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Qualys Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Schrodinger Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share
Schrodinger Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report