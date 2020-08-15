$2.77 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $336.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $268.77 and a twelve month high of $345.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

