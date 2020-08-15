Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

CALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,701,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

