Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will announce sales of $93.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the highest is $108.30 million. Vivint Solar reported sales of $103.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full-year sales of $392.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.20 million to $417.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $461.67 million, with estimates ranging from $405.40 million to $512.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Solar.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Vivint Solar has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

In other news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $32,104.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,459.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock worth $234,379. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 811.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Solar (VSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.