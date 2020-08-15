Analysts Expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.06. Vectrus posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $511.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

