Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.23. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

In related news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $83,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,308 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,069.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $297,148.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,825,301.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,864 shares of company stock worth $23,379,186 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

