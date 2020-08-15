Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 572,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 396,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 57,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

