Brokers Set Expectations for Exchange Income Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$306.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.85 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$35.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.63.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$32.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.28. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$12.57 and a 12 month high of C$46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

