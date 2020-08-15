$9.66 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report sales of $9.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.82 billion and the lowest is $9.41 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.23 billion to $38.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.31 billion to $40.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 133.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 56.5% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

