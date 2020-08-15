Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 2,909.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

