GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,826,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

