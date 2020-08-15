Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.