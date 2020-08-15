Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $1,815,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,787.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,244 shares of company stock worth $11,371,398. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

