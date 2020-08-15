Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$628.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$601.08 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$163.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$175.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$220.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$215.78.

TSE:BYD opened at C$215.85 on Friday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$201.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$196.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.80.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

