-$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the lowest is ($2.00). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.09.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,247 shares of company stock worth $25,235,822. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average is $133.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

