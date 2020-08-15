Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank Reduced by Desjardins (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

TD opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740,000 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 416,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,873 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.