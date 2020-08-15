B. Riley Comments on RMR Group Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for RMR Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

RMR opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $969.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.31.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,885,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 117,503 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the first quarter worth about $3,162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $2,785,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.