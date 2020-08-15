Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NHI. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

National Health Investors stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

