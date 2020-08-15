Cormark Weighs in on Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$175.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$220.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$215.78.

Shares of BYD opened at C$215.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$201.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$196.03. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.34.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$628.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$601.08 million.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

