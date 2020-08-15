Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Cut by B. Riley

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $9.01 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $348.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

