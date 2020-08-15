B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.40 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

