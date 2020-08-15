B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 83.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

