Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after acquiring an additional 405,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $47,657,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after acquiring an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 199,195 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM opened at $219.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average is $210.22. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

