Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $29,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $2,437,708.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,372,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 666,908 shares of company stock worth $32,581,386. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

