$636.96 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report sales of $636.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $651.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $625.68 million. Stericycle reported sales of $833.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCL. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Also, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 67.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter worth $280,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stericycle by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 33.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter worth $614,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

