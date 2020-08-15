Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $7.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.26 billion and the lowest is $7.17 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $28.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $28.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.81 billion to $30.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,950,000 after purchasing an additional 123,201 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $413.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $423.70. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.