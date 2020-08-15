IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.41

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.41 and traded as high as $66.95. IQE shares last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 2,344,303 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQE. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered shares of IQE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.60 ($1.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $487.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.20.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

