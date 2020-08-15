Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 44.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

