Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Sell

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $470.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $17,898,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after buying an additional 722,816 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,472,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 1,674,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,420,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after buying an additional 428,892 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Analyst Recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

