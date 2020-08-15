Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth $62,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

