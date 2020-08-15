Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to “Buy”

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $556.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.62. Quotient has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $94,801.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quotient by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Quotient by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quotient by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,052,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

