Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

REPL opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 14.68 and a quick ratio of 14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

