Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

