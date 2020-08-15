RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.73 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.03.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RF Industries by 400.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 84.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in RF Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

