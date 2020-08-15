Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

