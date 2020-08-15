Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLGY. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

NYSE RLGY opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.83. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Realogy by 12.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Realogy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Realogy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

