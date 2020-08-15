RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

RA Medical Systems stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. RA Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.02.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 130.46% and a negative net margin of 732.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,851. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

