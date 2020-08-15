Raymond James Upgrades American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) to “Market Perform”

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in American Financial Group by 831.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 483.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.