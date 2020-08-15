AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.