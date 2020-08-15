Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.