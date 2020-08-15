Seaport Global Securities Downgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Neutral

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.61.

NYSE KBH opened at $36.16 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 784,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in KB Home by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

