Seaport Global Securities Downgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Neutral

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.61.
NYSE KBH opened at $36.16 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.
In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 784,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in KB Home by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
