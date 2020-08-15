LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.55. LPL Financial has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,533. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

