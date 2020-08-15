Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Brinker International from $54.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

EAT opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brinker International by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Brinker International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

