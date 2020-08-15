Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $191.13 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $195.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

