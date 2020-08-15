Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

CRS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

CRS stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,233,000.00 and a beta of 2.12. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 265.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

