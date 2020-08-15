Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,155,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 73,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

