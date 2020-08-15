Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

XEC stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,016,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,358,000 after purchasing an additional 173,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

