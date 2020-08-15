Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.
SWN stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
