Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

SWN stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,508,000 after purchasing an additional 367,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 12,904,286 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after buying an additional 7,908,826 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 9,756,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after buying an additional 5,728,479 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

